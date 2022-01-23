124,515 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,260,000. Welltower comprises 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $107,594,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.