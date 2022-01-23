$127.76 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce sales of $127.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.49 million and the highest is $135.00 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

