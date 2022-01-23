$134.63 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will announce $134.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $129.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $534.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $545.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $552.40 million, with estimates ranging from $532.90 million to $571.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

FRME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRME opened at $43.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.20. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

