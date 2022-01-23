15,692 Shares in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kraton by 204.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kraton by 102.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kraton by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 295,175 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRA opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 2.15. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

