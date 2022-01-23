1,620 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $212.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.20 and a 200-day moving average of $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

