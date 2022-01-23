16,938 Shares in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Akouos by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Akouos by 32.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $5.59 on Friday. Akouos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

