$18.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce sales of $18.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.72 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

