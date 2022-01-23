$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.25 million. Gladstone Investment posted sales of $17.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $74.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.86 million to $78.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.43 million, with estimates ranging from $76.13 million to $81.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $514.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 78.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

