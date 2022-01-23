183,433 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 183,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,191,000 after buying an additional 994,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,430.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,032,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 965,010 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,898.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 746,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 722,057 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $11,208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,687.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 675,140 shares in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

In related news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,195,930. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.