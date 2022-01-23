$2.51 EPS Expected for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Concentrix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Concentrix posted earnings per share of $2.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concentrix will report full year earnings of $11.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $12.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.48 to $13.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Concentrix.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,750. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,872,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,625,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXC traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.84. 272,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $191.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

