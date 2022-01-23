$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $142.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

