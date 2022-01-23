20,399 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

