27,749 Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Immunovant by 135,955.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.