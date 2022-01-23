$31.05 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce sales of $31.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $32.70 million. Evolus reported sales of $20.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $96.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.01 million to $97.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $149.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.22 million to $158.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.33. 415,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 48.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after buying an additional 547,576 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 526,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

