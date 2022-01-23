$31.46 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce sales of $31.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the highest is $33.99 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $21.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $107.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $110.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $144.04 million, with estimates ranging from $138.58 million to $150.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

NYSE ASC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 139,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.