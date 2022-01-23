$35.48 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $35.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.10 million and the highest is $35.85 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.17 million to $140.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMLP. B. Riley lowered their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $539,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $4,850,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMLP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 195,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

