390,196 Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Acquired by DG Capital Management LLC

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $275.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

