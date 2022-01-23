3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 25686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

Specifically, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,589 shares of company stock valued at $666,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 49,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,196 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,870 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

