$40.03 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $40.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $40.05 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $57.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $180.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 50,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,867. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

