414,687 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,624,000. Advance Auto Parts accounts for 4.4% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.79.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

