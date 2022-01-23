4,440 Shares in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.69. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $191,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.