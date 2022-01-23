$45.83 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) will report $45.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.50 million and the lowest is $43.16 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full year sales of $135.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.35 million to $138.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $270.60 million, with estimates ranging from $231.10 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million.

HUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of HUT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 10,950,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,923. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

