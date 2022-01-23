$6.49 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.67 to $7.08. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $17.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $18.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.77. 306,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,274. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $145.09 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.