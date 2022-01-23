$6.64 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce $6.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $24.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.57 million to $25.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.62 million, with estimates ranging from $21.35 million to $33.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFIE shares. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 47,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,450. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.31. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

