$63.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report sales of $63.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $307.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $309.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

