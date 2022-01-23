67,335 Shares in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 335.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

