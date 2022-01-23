7,496 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.90. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total transaction of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.