$8.60 Billion in Sales Expected for 3M (NYSE:MMM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.47 billion and the highest is $8.80 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year sales of $35.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.21 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.81 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $172.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.82. 3M has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

