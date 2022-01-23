$816.20 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post $816.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $823.00 million and the lowest is $810.90 million. II-VI posted sales of $786.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,001 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 4.9% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

