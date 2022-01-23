$833.42 Million in Sales Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $833.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.37 million and the lowest is $782.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.16.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 906,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,235. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

