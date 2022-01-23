8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

EGHT stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,053. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.