$96.87 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.24 million to $97.50 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in comScore by 1,990.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 235,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in comScore by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in comScore by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCOR opened at $2.94 on Friday. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $241.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

