9,770 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $130.22 and a 12-month high of $208.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

