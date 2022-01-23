Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.05

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.
ABCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.
About Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.