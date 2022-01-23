Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.05

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 1268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

ABCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,147,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

