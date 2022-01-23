Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 949 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.76.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

