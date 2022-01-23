Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE:PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.