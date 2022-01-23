Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $313.02 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

