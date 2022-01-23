Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,005,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 564,163 shares during the period. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.