Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $106.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of ATVI opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

