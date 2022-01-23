AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for 0.5% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AdaptHealth worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 56.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.15. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $41.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.