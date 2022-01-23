Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Adient were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Adient by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.