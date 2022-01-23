Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $88,307,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3,480.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,985,000 after buying an additional 366,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

