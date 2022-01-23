AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 50.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.