Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$9.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAV. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.45.

Shares of AAV opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.91 and a 12 month high of C$8.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$110.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

