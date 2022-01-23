Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,902 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,368,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,367,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,253,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $562,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,870 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 935,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,533,000 after purchasing an additional 130,980 shares during the period. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMED opened at $67.93 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GMED. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

