Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.