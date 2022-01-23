Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,180 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $200,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 18.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,091,295.

Several research firms recently commented on PATH. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

