Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 29.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $310,000.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $190.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.69. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.51 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

