Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,860,000 after buying an additional 999,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after buying an additional 710,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after buying an additional 1,211,244 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $297,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.