AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) versus Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Head-To-Head Review

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% Huron Consulting Group 2.98% 9.21% 4.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.16 -$23.84 million $1.19 38.86

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats AgileThought on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

